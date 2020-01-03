Wayne A.
Graham
Wayne A. Graham, age 75, of Minden, Iowa, passed away January 1, 2020, at the Oakland Manor in Oakland, Iowa.
Wayne was born December 3, 1944, in Ute, Iowa, to the late Albert and Orpha (Cates) Graham. He graduated from Missouri Valley, Iowa, High School in 1962, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1968. Wayne married Darlene F. Banks on July 24, 1970. They were blessed with 2 daughters, Valerie and Rebecca. Wayne was a truck driver for 30 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of the Van Meter, Iowa American Legion Post #403.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene F. Graham in 1997; brothers, Bill and Chuck; and sisters, Ellen and Betty.
Wayne is survived by his daughters, Val (Nick) Ring, of Minden, Becky Kirkman, of Ellicott City, Md.; 3 grandsons, Justin, Corey and Alex; great-grandchildren, Emmie and Carter; sisters, Ruby Taylor and Mary Ehlert, both of Omaha, Neb.; nieces; nephews; and special friend, Connie.
Visitation with the family, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Monday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment, Minden Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Minden Iowa American Legion assisted by the Kanesville Honor Guard. A lunch will follow at the Minden American Legion Club. The family will direct memorial contributions.
