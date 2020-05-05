Gail A. Grammer, age 75, passed away May 1, 2020. Gail was born September 20, 1944, in Fairbury, Neb., to the late Charles and Helan Amanda Ann (Werner) Grammer. Gail attended elementary and high school in Endicott, Neb., and attended Fairbury Junior College. He was a Sergeant in the Army and served from 1966-1969, he served in Germany. He enjoyed working outside and in his garage and loved finding bargains at garage sales. His greatest love was fishing and enjoyed many days on his boat casting lines. He is preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Jeremy Michael; and brother, Robert Grammer. Gail is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children, Travis Grammer and special friend Tammy Graham, of Red Oak, Iowa, Danyel and husband Phil Seevers, of York, Neb., and Shaun Grammer and wife Cheri, of Gretna Neb.; siblings, Georgene Hoffman, of San Antonio, Texas, LeRoy and wife Bonnie Grammer, of Omaha, Neb., Terry and wife Jolene Grammer, of Fairbury, Carol Horner, of Westin, Neb., Karen and husband Bill Horner, of Ceresco, Neb., and George and wife Robyn Grammer, of La Vista, Neb.; 9 grandchildren, Kaiyla, Kaden, and Tanner Grammer and Jacey and Taylor Turek, of Red Oak, Karlee, Abbey and Ryan Seevers, of York, Alyssa and Dylan Grammer and MaryJane Fletcher, of Gretna; 2 great-grandchildren, Kenzliegh Grammer Aldrich and Lincoln Grammer, of Red Oak; he was loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service will be Friday, May 8, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials in his honor.
May 8
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, May 8, 2020
10:00AM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
May 7
Visitation
Thursday, May 7, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
