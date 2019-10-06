Charles (Chuck) Gray
Charles (Chuck) Gray, 53 years old, passed away on September 27, 2019.
Chuck was born on February 1, 1966, in Kansas City, Mo., to Tommie and Caroline Gray. Chuck followed in his father's footsteps as an over-the-road truck driver. He loved being out on the road. He was also an avid Nebraska Cornhusker Football fan. Chuck was a huge man, strong as a bull, but soft as a teddy bear and loved his family very much and always let everyone know. He was so proud of his family and had so much love to share. He was taken too soon but he gets to be with his parents in heaven which would make him very happy.
Chuck was preceded in death by both his parents and step parents, Caroline (Jerry) and Tommie (Helen); his foster parents, Clifton (Tiny) and Mary Weilenman; his best friend, Jim Young; his granddaughter, Roial.
Chuck is survived by his children, Billy (Shiesha), Charles, Savannah, Shelbi, and Abigail Gray, and Michael Budka; 5 brothers, Calvin Gray (Roxanne), Tom Gray (Sharon), Joe Gray (Laura), Darren Gray (Artema) and Terry Weilenman; 4 sisters, Debbie Gomez (Robert), Cathy Fernandes (Shawn), Karen Gray (Rod McClain), Melissa Ramirez (Adan), and Amy Stoner (Tim); his grandchildren, Legend, Dalilah and Izari; his former wife, Erin Matter. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as several step-siblings, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed towards the family.
