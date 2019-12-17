Dennis M. Gray
Dennis M. Gray, of Council Bluffs, passed into eternal life at the age of 76, on November 22, 2019, as a result of a stroke after courageously battling Parkinson's disease for many years.
Dennis was born July 15, 1943, in Sioux City, Iowa, to the late Albert Gray and Harriet (Brennan) Gray. He grew up on the family farm in Mapleton, Iowa. Dennis graduated from Castana High School in 1961. He graduated from the University of Iowa and the University of Iowa Law School in 1968. While at Iowa, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, Phi Delta Phi law fraternity, a 4 year ROTC student, and commissioned a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force.
Dennis served 4 years of active duty in the USAF. In 1972 he entered the Reserve serving at Headquarters Strategic Air Command for 17 years. At the time of his retirement in 1999, he was Mobilization Assistant to The Judge Advocate General, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington DC, and had risen to the rank of Major General.
During his military career, he received several awards and commendations including the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal. Air Force Organizational Excellence Award, National Defense Service Medal, and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal.
In 1972, Dennis accepted a position as a senior trial attorney with Peters Law Firm, P. C. in Council Bluffs. His practice was in the areas of product liability and personal injury and workers compensation litigation. In 1987, he was accepted as a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. He was also the president of the Iowa Trial Lawyers and Workers Compensation Association. Dennis retired from law 10 years ago to pursue his other passion, spending time with family, specifically, his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Gray, of Council Bluffs; his children, Stephanie McInnis (Chris) and Douglas Gray (Amy), all of Las Vegas, Nev. ; stepdaughters, Kelly Sonnichsen (Ryan), of Denison, Iowa, and Kerry Hoiberg (Steve), of Omaha, Neb.
Denny was grandpa to 11 grandchildren. He loved dearly, Jake, Drew, Will and Madeline McInnis, Maxwell and Hayden Gray, Sophie and Sawyer Sonnichsen, Anna, Emma and Isabel Hoiberg. Denny also had several cousins, nieces and nephews; and a brother, Jerry Gray, of Omaha.
Services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Capehart Chapel, 2500 Capehart Rd., Bellevue, NE, luncheon following. Interment will be at 3 p.m., at Ridgewood Cemetery, Council Bluffs. Suggested memorials to Deaf Missions, 21199 Greenview Rd., Council Bluffs, IA 51503, or Goodfellows, c/o The Nonpareil, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.
