Dennis M. Gray
Dennis M. Gray, 76, of Council Bluffs, passed into eternal life on November 22, 2019. Dennis served in the United States Air Force for 30 years followed by a successful law career at Peters Law Firm of Council Bluffs. He suffered from a sudden stroke after courageously battling Parkinson's Disease over the last many years.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
