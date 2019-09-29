Christopher R. Green
Christopher R. Green, age 32, passed away September 27, 2019.
He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on May 1, 1987.
Christopher is survived by his son, Ryan Miranda; mother, Lisa Mils; father, Keith Green; brother, Dustin Harris (Mary); sister, Hannah Green; maternal grandparents, Jack and Carolyn Mils; paternal grandfather, Robert "Bob" Green; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Private Graveside service later in the Downsville Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
