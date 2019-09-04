Junior J. Green

Junior J. Green, age 86, passed away September 2, 2019, at CHI-Mercy Hospital, in Council Bluffs.

Junior was born, May 18, 1933, in Gravity, Iowa, and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He married Marvel Forbes on August 9, 1970. and worked for the Omaha Stock Yards, and American Securities. Junior, for many years has been the crossing guard at Hoover Elementary School.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jakie and Neva; 3 brothers; sister; and 3 sisters-in-law.

Survivors include his wife, Marvel; son, Michael; daughter, Wanita DeYeager and husband Bill; grandson, Brady DeYeager; brothers, Gerald and Gordon Green; and sister, Irene White.

Visitation will be Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services, Friday, 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery, luncheon will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center.

