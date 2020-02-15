Wesley Shane Gregory
Wesley Shane Gregory, age 38, passed away on February 1, 2020.
He was born on November 30, 1981, to Tee Gregory, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Wesley was preceded in death by his grandparents, Christopher and Jean Rolfs.
He is survived by his mother, Tee Gregory; brother, Robert Gregory; sister, Michelle Scarce (Charles); special friend, Janet Scuturio; step-children, Ronni Collins, Jadeynn Collins, Kaleb Scuturio, and Madison Scuturio; nephews, Skyler Rapier, Joshua Rapier, Flarus Goodman; niece Lexie Goodman; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life is Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials can be directed to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.