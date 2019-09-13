John Paul Grgurich
John Paul Grgurich, age 63, passed away on September 10, 2019.
He was born in Omaha, Neb., on September 5, 1956, to Paul and Marilyn (DeYager) Grgurich. John graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1974. From a young age, he knew he wanted to work on cars and began his career at a foreign car shop after completing high school. He worked for the city of Council Bluffs for 10 years as a mechanic and then was a mechanic for FedEx for 28 years. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening and fixing anything whether it was broken or not.
John was preceded in death by his father, Paul Grgurich.
He is survived by daughter, Alexis Grgurich; mother, Marilyn Swotek; sisters, Paula Kimmen, Lynn Pravecek (Ron), Lisa Keefe (Jason) and Carla Dennis (Roger); significant other, Terri Kline; and numerous family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family.
