Danika
Griffin
Danika Griffin, age 56, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 13, 2019, at CHI Mercy Hospital. Danika was born December 4, 1963, in Council Bluffs to the late John and Ida (Jones) Andersen. She married Jeffrey Griffin on April 11, 2002, in Las Vegas, Nev. They lived in San Marcos, Texas, for 10 years, where Danika worked as circulation manager for the San Marcos Daily Record Newspaper. In Council Bluffs, Danika worked as a CNA for Loess Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
In addition to her parents, Danika was preceded in death by her brothers, John Andersen, III and Kristian Andersen; brother-in-law, Michael Whitley.
Danika is survived by her husband of 17 years, Jeff Griffin, of Council Bluffs; sisters, Marcia (Roger) Andersen-Scott, of Dekalb, Ill., Erica Whitley, Kella (DeWayne) Sales, all of Council Bluffs; many nieces; and 2 nephews.
Memorial service, Saturday, 2 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Visitation with the family, one hour prior to the service on Saturday, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Kidney Foundation.
