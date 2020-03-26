Michael John Driggins Michael John Driggins, of Papillion, Neb., formerly of Dunlap, Iowa, passed away at home after his fight with cancer. He was 67 years old. At Mikes request, his body will be donated to the Anatomical Board of Nebraska for the advancement of science. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations will be sent to benefit the Heartland Greyhound Adoption community. Complete notice, Sunday, March 29, 2020.

