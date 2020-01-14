Cleo Rebecca Anita Griscom
Cleo Rebecca Anita Griscom, age 82, of Council Bluffs, passed away January 12, 2020.
She was born April 25, 1937, in Clayton, Del., to the late Roy and Mary Grace (Miller) Rogers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Fred" Griscom; daughter, Jolene; infant twin daughters; siblings, Roy L. Rogers, Jr., Shelby C. Rogers, Richard G. Rogers, Betty Rutter, Laura Mae Council; twin brother, Clifton S. Rogers.
Cleo is survived by her granddaughter, Kimberly Fauble (Brent); great-granddaughter, Jolene; great-great-grandson, Riley; sisters, Shirley Lourey and Mary Blimline; special friends, Nancy Hull and L.E. Van Houten; nieces; nephews; and many other family and friends.
Funeral service is 11 a.m., on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation is during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in the Garner Township Cemetery.
