Helen May Gronewold
Helen May Gronewold, age 76, died January 18, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
Helen May Dukelow was born in Austin, Minn., October 23, 1943, the second of four daughters to Rev. Howard B. and Ruth Dukelow. Helen graduated from Missouri Valley High School where she met, and later married Keith D. "Doc" Obrecht. The couple had 5 children, Delaine Scott, Jayson Boyd and Melissa Dawn (Eric Keith and Brent Ansel died in infancy). The family made its home in Council Bluffs, until 1976, when they relocated to Grand Island, Neb. Helen worked at JCPenney in the 1980s. She and "Doc" divorced in 1986.
In 1990, Helen married Keith Gronewold in Grand Island. She worked at Commercial National Bank, and later Bosselman Pump and Pantry. In 1996, they moved to Eustis, Neb., where she would work at Gas N Shop and Pump and Pantry in Cozad, Neb., and H&J Grocery in Eustis, Neb. Keith Passed away in 2017.
Helen enjoyed quilting, cooking, games and puzzles and spending time with her grandkids. She was a 36 year member of Alcoholics Anonymous.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and 2 children.
She is survived by her children, Delaine Scott Obrecht, of Denver, Colo., Jayson (Karen) Obrecht, of Kearney, Neb., and Melissa (Tom) Duffy, of Omaha; grandchildren, Stephanie Spurlock (KJ), Jacob, Nathan and Kaitlyn Obrecht, Alec Johnson and Henry Duffy; and great-granddaughter, Bailey Spurlock; siblings, Kate Dukelow, Mary (John) Rhoton, and Margaret VanHouten.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.