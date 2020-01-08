Judy Kay Gubbels
Judy Kay Gubbels, age 76, of Council Bluffs, passed away January 6, 2020, at CHI-Mercy Hospital.
Judy was born February 1, 1943, in Lawrence, Kan., to the late Arlie and Theresa (Olsen) Porter. She graduated from Harlan, Iowa High School in 1961. Judy married Marvin "Whitey" Gubbels on July 2, 1966 in Harlan. They were blessed with 2 sons, Troy and William. Judy worked for many years as a secretary for the Omaha, Nebraska Public Schools. She was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Whitey Gubbels in 2018. Judy is survived by her sons, Troy (Deborah Hogan) Gubbels, Bill (Tammy) Gubbels, all of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Ashley, Katrina, Dillon, Jacob and Makayla; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Mason; sister, Ardith Schwery, of Indianola, Iowa; brothers, Denny (Sid) Porter, of Nevada, Iowa, Bruce (Jean) Porter, of Harlan; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Visitation with the family, Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service and burial, Saturday, 12 p.m., in the Harlan, Cemetery. A lunch will follow at St. Michael's Rosman Parish Center. The family will direct memorial contributions.
