Judy Kay Gubbels

Judy Kay Gubbels, age 76, of Council Bluffs, passed away January 6, 2020, at CHI-Mercy Hospital.

Judy was born February 1, 1943, in Lawrence, Kan., to the late Arlie and Theresa (Olsen) Porter. She graduated from Harlan, Iowa High School in 1961. Judy married Marvin "Whitey" Gubbels on July 2, 1966 in Harlan. They were blessed with 2 sons, Troy and William. Judy worked for many years as a secretary for the Omaha, Nebraska Public Schools. She was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Whitey Gubbels in 2018. Judy is survived by her sons, Troy (Deborah Hogan) Gubbels, Bill (Tammy) Gubbels, all of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Ashley, Katrina, Dillon, Jacob and Makayla; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Mason; sister, Ardith Schwery, of Indianola, Iowa; brothers, Denny (Sid) Porter, of Nevada, Iowa, Bruce (Jean) Porter, of Harlan; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Visitation with the family, Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service and burial, Saturday, 12 p.m., in the Harlan, Cemetery. A lunch will follow at St. Michael's Rosman Parish Center. The family will direct memorial contributions.

To send flowers to the family of Judy Gubbels, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil Daily Obituaries

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 9
Visitation
Thursday, January 9, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Judy's Visitation begins.
Jan 11
Graveside Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
12:00PM
Harlan Cemetery
911 12th Street
Harlan, IA 51537
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Judy's Graveside Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.