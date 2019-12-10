Ireno John Gusman, Jr.
Ireno John Gusman, Jr., age 54, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 6, 2019, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Neb., surrounded by his family.
Reno was born, June 7, 1965, in Council Bluffs, to the late Ireno J., Sr., and Jacoba (Rocha) Gusman. He worked as a steel fabricator for Modern Equipment.
Survivors include his children, Valarie Claar, Stevie Goin, both Council Bluffs, Jessica Gusman, of Omaha, Emily Gusman, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Nicholas Golland, of Portsmouth, Ohio, Cruzito Gusman, of Council Bluffs; 9 grandchildren; sisters, Danita Taylor, Gina Herman, both of Council Bluffs, Anna Marie Berry (Danny), of Oklahoma City, Okla., Sheri Zvezdich, and Rayna Gochanour, both of Bellevue, Neb.; brother, Jose Gusman (Cheryl), of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service, Thursday, 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Reno will be laid to rest with his father and mother at Memorial Park Cemetery. Luncheon will follow at the Grass Wagon 110 S. 29th Street.
