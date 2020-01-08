Richard P. Hackfort
Richard P. Hackfort, age 74, of Council Bluffs, passed away January 7, 2020.
He was born in Caroll, Iowa, on April 12, 1945, to the late Andrew and Susan Hackfort. He graduated from Kuemper High School, Iowa State University, in 1966 and served in the U.S. Army with the White House Communication Agency. He worked for Northwestern Bell (US West) retiring in 1996. He enjoyed his retirement years especially walking with his dogs and friends. In 1970 he married Faye McCabe.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Chad and Erin (Adam Olson); 3 grandchildren, Samuel, River and Soren; siblings, Marty Nemacek (Al), Jane Guild (Bob) and Donna Wachter; nieces and nephews.
No visitation or funeral services per request of Mr. Hackfort. Memorials are suggested to a local animal shelter.
