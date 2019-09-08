Daniel Hagen
Daniel Hagen, age 63, of Council Bluffs, passed away peacefully and at home, on August 6, 2019, after a long illness.
Dan was born on September 24, 1955, in Primghar, Iowa, to Dr. Bruce C. and Bethel Hagen. He graduated from Sioux Center High School, the University of Sioux Falls and Palmer College of Chiropractic, in Davenport, Iowa. After many years of living in Scottsdale, Ariz., he came back to his roots to build the Hagen Chiropractic Clinic, in Council Bluffs. He sought to plant himself in his community through his profession and philanthropic work and was an active member of the Iowa Chiropractic Society and the Trailblazers of the Heartland youth program that he helped to found.
Dan is survived by his parents, Bruce and Beth, of S.D. and Calif.; his wife, Christine, of Council Bluffs; daughter, Courtney, of London, England; son, Gabriel, of Ariz.; brothers, Bruce, Jon and Mark, of S.D., and Eric, of Texas; sisters, Lisa and Lori, of N.Y.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
Dan's Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, September 12th, at 11:30 a.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. A light lunch will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials to Trailblazers of the Heartland in Dan's honor: https://www.gofundme. com/f/dans-memorial-donations-to-trailblazers.
