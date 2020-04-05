Lorna Haines, age 100, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital March 28, 2020. She was born January 28, 1920, to the late William and Verdie (Minnick) Emswiler, in Modale, Iowa. Faye lived in Crescent, Iowa, the majority of her life until moving to Midlands Living Center in December 2019. Faye enjoyed reading, canning, sewing, and her grandchildren. Her pride and joy was her vegetable and flower gardens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin in 1993; infant son, in 1945; granddaughter, Kelli Joplin, in 2015; 11 brothers and sisters; three sons-in-law, Carl Hatcher, Michael Matthews, and Leon Hansen. Faye is survived by her three daughters, Phyllis Hatcher, of Council Bluffs, Saundra Matthews, of Neola, Iowa, and Kandice Hansen, of Missouri Valley, Iowa; one sister and brother-in-law, Lu and Bud Belt, of Council Bluffs and their two daughters; five grandchildren, Kimberly O'Brien, Jennifer McCance, Ethan Matthews, Melissa Way, and Cristin Livermore; nine great-grandchildren; her three great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her lifelong neighbors on Pokamoke Lane. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

