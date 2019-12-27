James "Jim" Patrick Halsted
James "Jim" Patrick Halsted, age 73, passed away December 23, 2019, in Alamo, Texas.
Jim was born on February 15, 1946, in Centerville, S.D., to the late Elwyn "Duck" and Marjorie "Mick" (Smith) Halsted. He grew up with his only sister, Jean (Halsted) Peterson, who he always claimed was his "favorite" sister. Jim went to college at Southern State College, in Springfield, S.D., where he earned a teaching degree. He student taught in Lyle, Minn., where he met Dianna "Di" Johnson, who was also a teacher and lived in the same house apartment. She found his saddle shoes attractive and the romance began leading to a 50 year marriage.
In 1973, they moved to Council Bluffs, where they raised two children. Jim hired on at Union Pacific Railroad where he held various jobs in his 22 year railroad career, eventually retiring in 2001. During the summers Jim and Di spent most weekends with family and friends at the Woodland Campground, located in Little Sioux, Iowa. After retirement they migrated to Alamo, where they enjoyed several activities with their Alamo Palms family. Jim loved his pets throughout the years and he never met a microphone that he didn't like.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Chuck Lawson and Roger Peterson.
He is survived by his wife, Di; sister, Jean; sisters-in-law, Janet (Kees) Walraven and Cheryl Lawson; daughter, Kelly Halsted; son, Patrick (Shannon) Halsted; grandsons, Jonas and Seth Halsted; niece, Teresa (Brian) Jensen; and nephew, Mark (Holly) Peterson.
In lieu of a formal service, please raise a glass with a toast in his honor. Memorials will be directed by the family with portions going to the Woodland Campground.
