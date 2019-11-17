James "Jim" Edward
Hamilton
James Edward Hamilton, passed away peacefully at the age of 103, on November 1, 2019.
He was a life-long Iowan, growing up on a farm in Lucas County and graduating from Iowa State University, where he met his wife Dorothy (Dot). Together they raised 3 daughters, Susan, Margaret and Julie.
Jim was generous in his sense of duty, serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII as a B17 pilot with the 95th bomb group. He flew 39 missions over enemy territory. After the war he resumed his career as an agriculture teacher, inspiring hundreds of students and adult farmers during his 25 plus years in secondary education. He particularly enjoyed mentoring the young men of the Audubon Future Farmers of America chapter, including several who went on to rise to national prominence in their chosen fields. His work with his peers led him to top leadership roles for the state and to serve as the president of the National Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association. His energy and passion for education led him to co-author a widely adopted text book as well as to write multiple magazine articles on farm management techniques.
He was one of the original founders of Iowa Western Community College and served as its first Director of Adult Education. He was a member of the Council Bluffs Lions Club and Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE). In an effort to help the disabled realize their full potential, he worked to establish a site and funding for the Council Bluffs Vocational Development Center (VODEC.)
Jim found great joy in his family, his wife and partner for 65 years; daughters; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 9 siblings; nieces; nephews; and especially his Henry County cousins. He and Dot maintained a large vegetable and fruit garden for over 80 plus years. He particularly loved apple pie and strawberries but disliked marauding squirrels, raccoons and deer.
Jim is survived by his daughters; sons-in-law, Mike and Jeff; granddaughter, Erin; grandson, Dan and wife Starlight; and great-grandchildren and his step great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
