Robert W. Hamilton, Jr., passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on April 14, 2020. Bob was born in Skowhegan, Maine, on February 18, 1931. The son of the late Robert W. Hamilton, Sr., and the late Rose Richardson Hamilton, he was the second of three children. After graduating from high school, Bob entered the United States Air Force in 1949. Following a short break in service he re-enlisted in 1955, where he continued to serve primarily as an aircrew member until retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1972. During his career, he flew 135 combat missions during the Korean Conflict and 137 combat missions during the Vietnam War. His major decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, numerous Air Medals, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Presidential Unit Citation, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Republic of Korea (ROK) Presidential Unit Citation, the United Nations Service Medal, and the ROK Korean War Service Medal. After retiring from the Air Force, Bob began his teaching career at Cardinal Spellman School. He then taught at Bellevue Senior High School and Bellevue West High School until retiring from the Bellevue Public School system in 1993. He was an inspiring teacher and mentor to many of his students. Bob was a sixty year member of his home masonic lodge, Carrabassett Lodge #161 in Canaan, Maine, and became a dual member with Bluff City Lodge #71, where he was voted honorary Past Master in 2011. He joined the York Rite bodies in Omaha, Neb., in 1984 and served as the High Priest of Florence Chapter #61 Royal Arch Masons, and as Illustrious Master of Omaha Council #1 Cryptic Masons in 1990. In 2004, Bob became a dual member with the Council Bluffs York Rite bodies and served as the Secretary since 2012. In 2019, the members of Ivanhoe Commandery elected him as the Eminent Commander and during his term of office he received the Knights Templar Cross of Honor from the Grand Encampment of the United States of America for meritorious service. Bob was also a docent at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum in Council Bluffs, a generous donor to the Junior ROTC programs in Nebraska and Iowa, and he and his wife, Marbeth (Hoff) Hamilton, co-founded the Hamilton Junior ROTC Scholarship Fund through the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. He is survived by his wife, Marbeth Hamilton of Council Bluffs; his son, MSG (Ret) Makoto Hamilton (Jessica), of Fayetteville, N.C.; his daughter, Hon. Riko Bishop (Jamie), of Lincoln, Neb.; his son, Col (Ret) Robert Hamilton and wife Col (Ret) Sharon Hunter, of Melbourne, Fla.; his step-son, Rob Rodenburg (Darla Sorensen), of Council Bluffs; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Elaine Nelson (Ron Gilbert), of Canaan; and many other beloved relatives and friends. There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date when family and friends can safely gather again.
