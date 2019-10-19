Robert
Hamlin, Sr.
Robert Hamlin, Sr., age 69, passed away October 18, 2019.
He was born on April 23, 1950, to the late Ralph and Marion (Bircher) Hamlin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria; daughter, Darla; brother, David; and sister, Susie.
Robert is survived by his sons, Robert Hamlin, Jr. (Lenora), Calvin Hamlin (Mary Anne); daughter, Tina Kinney; siblings, Ralph Hamlin, Lester Hamlin, Richie Hamlin, Michael Hamlin, Lynn Hamlin, Patti Hamlin, Jennie Hamlin; 2 grandchildren, Alexander and Reagan; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m., at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral is Monday, 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment is in the Ridgewood Cemetery.
