Betty Ann Hammers
Betty Ann Hammers, passed away September 13, 2019.
She was born on May 27, 1933, in Council Bluffs, to Anne and Norman Hensley. She met Jerry, her husband of 65 years, in high school and they were married in 1954. They had 1 daughter, Cyndi Tucker. Betty worked at the Union Pacific Railroad Headquarters until she decided to be a stay at home mom. She volunteered at the General Dodge House, was an avid dance and stage mom, and a member of the Eastern Star. Betty loved being at all of her family's activities from dance to sports.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Hensley; and her sweet great-grandson, Sterling Thomas Tucker.
She is survived by her husband; Gerald "Jerry the Barber", of Council Bluffs; daughter, Cyndi Tucker (Mitch), of Council Bluffs; grandchildren; Kim Wills, of Council Bluffs, Ashley Wills McBlade (Josh), Brandon, MS, Luc Wills, of Council Bluffs, Cameron Tucker (KJ), of Council Bluffs; 8 great-grandchildren; family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service for Betty has been held.
