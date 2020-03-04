Gerald L. Hammers
Gerald L. Hammers "Jerry the Barber," age 86, passed away on January 26, 2020, while in South Carolina, with his family, attending his great-granddaughter's Marine boot camp graduation, at Parris Island MCRD.
Jerry was born June 4, 1933, in Council Bluffs, to Harry and Viola (Christiansen) Hammers. Jerry met the love of his life in high school, Betty, and they were married two weeks shy of 65 years at the time of her death in September 2019. They had a daughter, Cyndi. Jerry served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force. He was active in the Masonic Lodge, served as Master of Bluff City Lodge, in Council Bluffs, and as Worthy Grand Patron of OES, in Iowa, in 1993. Jerry was an Omaha barber from 1959-2018 where he enjoyed both his job and his many customers that stayed with him throughout his career.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents; two brothers, and his sweet great-grandson, Sterling Thomas Tucker.
He is survived by his daughter, Cyndi Tucker (Mitch), of Council Bluffs; granddaughters, Kim Wills, of Council Bluffs, and Ashley Wills McGlade (Josh), of Brandon, Miss.; grandsons, Lucas Wills and Cameron Tucker, both of Council Bluffs; 8-great-grandchildren; family and friends.
A Celebration of Jerry's life will be from 2 to 4 p.m., March 8, 2020, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. Private family inurnment at a later date.
