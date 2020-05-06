Billy D. Hannan, age 50, of Council Bluffs, passed away May 2, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine, in Omaha, Neb., from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident near Crescent, Iowa. Billy was born May 24, 1969, in Council Bluffs, to Bill and Judy (Williams) Hannan, Sr. He was a member of Union Local #1140, working for JE Dunn Construction, in Omaha. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Bill Hannan, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Laura (Owen) Hannan; children, Sean Strong, Amanda Strong, Danielle (Levi Hall) Strong, Nicholas Hannan, all of Council Bluffs; grandson, Harley Hall; and a grandchild on arrival; mother, Judy (Edward) Tallman, of Whiting, Iowa; brothers, Dallas Bailey, of Carter Lake, Iowa, Jerry Hulin, of Council Bluffs; sisters, Kris (Dick) Kinnaman, of Lyons, Neb., Denise (Ryan) Osborn, Kelly Merksick, all of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews. Open visitation, Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family funeral, Friday, at the funeral home. The family will direct memorial contributions.

