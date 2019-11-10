David L. Hansen
David L. Hansen, age 80, of Council Bluffs, passed away November 8, 2019.
He was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on October 3, 1939, to the late Donald M. and Leona (Spencer) Hansen. David graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1958. He married the love of his life, Jeanie Keller in 1991. David enjoyed a career in banking and retired from the Federal Reserve Bank in Omaha after 28 years. He loved being creative with his hobbies. They included investments, making electrical gadgets and designing & building outdoor fountains.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanie; son, Rodney Hansen; step-daughter, Mary Jean Higgs; sister, Donna Lee Carrier; infant brother, Wesley Miles Hansen.
David is survived by his daughter, Vanessa Bergantzel (Todd); step-daughters, Patty Stenslokken (Douglas) and Michelle Nastase (Todd); sister, Sally Guzik (Joseph); grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.