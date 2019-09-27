Walter N. Hanson

Walter N. Hanson, age 89, passed away September 8, 2019.

He was born in Hayward, Minn., on April 15, 1930, to the late Philip and Elizabeth (Lee) Hanson. Walter was an accomplished musician and was the organist at Epworth United Methodist Church for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leslie Hanson.

Walter is survived by his wife of 55 years, Berneil Hanson; sister-in-law, June Hanson; Berneil's sister and brother-in-law, Ardith and Jerry Lindahl; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

A celebration of his life will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, September 30, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. There will be a luncheon after the service. Memorials are suggested to Musicale Scholarships.

