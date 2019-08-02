Harold Walter Hanusa
Harold W. Hanusa, of Port Angeles, Wash., passed away peacefully at his home on July 24, 2019. Harold was born August 3, 1920, in Council Bluffs. He was a WWII veteran serving in the U.S. Coast Guard. After the war, he married Kathryn Newman and raised their 2 sons, Joel and John, in Council Bluffs. They retired and moved to Port Angeles in 1988.
Funeral, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Pt. Angeles, on August 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. Graveside service with Military Honors by the U.S. Coast Guard at Mt. Angeles Memorial Park will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Harold can be sent to St. Matthews Lutheran Church.
