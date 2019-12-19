Fred E. Hardymartin
Fred E. Hardymartin, age 93, of Underwood, Iowa, passed away December 16, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Fred was born March 13, 1926, in Marne, Iowa, to the late Joseph and Mabel (Stude) Hardymartin. He proudly served his country during World War II, in the U.S. Army. Fred married Beverly J. Schreiber on June 12, 1949. They spent their lives together until her passing on May 11, 2019. Fred worked as a Boilermaker for the Union Pacific Railroad for over 30 years, but his true love was farming. His memberships include Hazel Dell Methodist Church, Shriners, Masonic Lodge and the Neola American Legion.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his wife, Beverly; brother, Bob; sisters, Loretta and Shirley Hardymartin; and his uncle, Elmer.
Survivors include daughters, Linda (Jim) Maxwell, of North Ridgeville, Ohio, Leanne (William, Jr.) Frasier, of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren, Hannah, Benjamin, April and Jimmy; great-grandchildren, Taylor and T.J.
Visitation, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral service, Monday, 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Fred will be laid to rest with wife, Beverly in Garner Township Cemetery, with military rites by the Neola American Legion. A luncheon will follow at the Hazel Dell Church. Memorials are suggested to the Shriners.
