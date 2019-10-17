Steven C. Harmon
Steven C. Harmon, age 56, of Crescent, Iowa, passed away October 15, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Harmon; brothers, Dave and Tim Harmon.
Steven is survived by his children, Cole Harmon, Kristina Harmon and Rebekah Harmon (Duane Meyer); mother, Ilene Harmon; siblings, Gail Thompsen (Jim) and Mike Harmon; grandchildren, Laythan, Lolah and Tripp; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 1 p.m., on Saturday, at the funeral home. Interment is in the Crescent Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.