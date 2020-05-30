Stacey D. Harrill, age 58, of Treynor, Iowa, passed away May 28, 2020, at the Griswold, Iowa Care Center. Stacey was born August 7, 1961, in Houston, Texas, to Billy Ray and Lee (Roberson) Foster. She graduated from J. Frank Dobie High School, of Houston in 1979. Stacey married James D. Harrill on September 25, 1993. She worked for U-Haul for 12 years, retiring in 2015 due to health issues. Stacey was preceded in death by her mother, Lee Foster. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Jim Harrill, of Treynor; daughter, Kelli (Bill) Jones, of Sioux City, Iowa; son, Chris Clark, of Omaha, Neb.; daughters, Jaime (John) Scott, Jennifer Harrill, all of Council Bluffs; son, Jacob (Morgan) Harrill, of Glenwood, Iowa; nine grandchildren; father, Billy Ray (Veva) Foster, of Texarkana, Texas; sister, Robyn (Mike) Tacquard, of Houston; nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

