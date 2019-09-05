Alfred "Tom" Harris
Alfred "Tom" Harris, age 73, passed away August 31, 2019.
He was born on May 2, 1946.
Alfred was preceded in death by hia parents, Alfred and Ann; sister, Debbie.
He is survived by wife, Marge (Staskiewicz); children, JoAnn Harris, Christopher (Mickell) Harris, Tommy Harris; grandchildren, Victoria and Virginia Harris; brothers, Ron (Beck) Harris, Rick (Suzanne) Harris; sister, Cindy Harris. Tom was a Boy Scout Leader Troop 528, Lewis Central School Board Member, avid golfer, bowler and camper.
Visitation begins Friday, at 4 p.m., with a Wake Service at 6:30 p.m., at the mortuary. Funeral, Saturday, at 10 a.m., at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (41 & J St).
