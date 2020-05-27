Virginia Lee Harter, age 85, passed away May 23, 2020, at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Virginia was born February 12, 1935, to the late Louis and Alta Moser and was united in marriage to Al Harter on April 13, 1956. Together they raised their two sons, Cory and Scott. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother Louie Moser. Virginia is survived by husband, Al; sons, Cory and wife Chris, and Scott and wife Kim, all Council Bluffs; three grandchildren, Alyx Gares and husband Bryan, of Omaha, Neb., Regan and Mia Harter, of Council Bluffs; brother, Jerry Moser and wife Kay, of Tucson, Ariz. Private family graveside will be held in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family has suggested memorials to Camp Hotshots.

