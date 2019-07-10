Donald W. Hartman, Sr.

Donald W. Hartman, Sr., age 85, passed away July 9, 2019.

He was born in Council Bluffs, on June 21, 1934, to the late Fred and Elsie (Tacy) Hartman. Donald proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from the Union Pacific Railroad.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Hartman; brother, Richard Hartman; grandson, Scott Wesley Hartman.

Donald is survived by his children, Donald Hartman, Jr. and Joanne "Jodi" Clark (Jim); 4 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

