Alida J. Hartog
Alida J. Hartog, age 97, passed away November 12, 2019.
She was born September 30, 1922, to the late Marius and Jenneken (Nyhof) Lina.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Hartog; son, Maurits Hartog; daughter, Marjorie Hartog; brothers, Gerard Lina and Marius "Max" Lina.
Alida is survived by her children, Martin Hartog, Michiel Hartog (Beth) and Monique Hartog; grandchildren, Ryan Hartog, Kyla Krumwiede (Quinton), Ken Hartog, Monique Conner (Jesse) Cary Hartog and Chris Hartog; and her great-grandchildren.
Funeral service is 2 p.m., on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in Walnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Lakeview Bible Church.
