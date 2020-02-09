Patsy May Hashberger
Patsy May Hashberger, age 76, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 6, 2020, at her home.
Patsy was born February 22, 1943, in Hatfield, Mo., to the late Troy L. and Lucy V. (Tull) Allen. She graduated from Mount Ayr, Iowa, High School in 1961. She married Robert Hashberger on June 30, 1963, at the First Baptist Church in Delphos, Iowa. They were the first couple to be married in that church. Patsy was a cook for many years at Indian Hills Nursing Home, Council Bluffs Care Center and Northcrest Care Center. In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her brother, Dean Allen; sister, LaVon Moss and sons-in-law, Roger Young and David Moody.
Patsy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert Hashberger, of Council Bluffs; daughters, Sue Ann (Doug) Privett, of Prescott, Iowa, Peggy Jo (Larry) Young, of Broken Arrow, Okla.; sons, Robert Keith (Kristi) Hashberger, of Mankato, Kan., Joseph Troy Hashberger, of Broken Arrow, Timothy James (Kelli) Hashberger, of Newton, Iowa, Daniel and Lee (Candace) Hashberger, of Council Bluffs; 16 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private interment, Tuesday, in Ridgewood Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.
