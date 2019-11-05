Glenn John Hassler
Glenn John Hassler, age 79, passed away November 2, 2019, following recent surgeries.
He was born on June 26, 1940, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Alva and Alice (Nesmyer) Hassler. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1958, attended UNO, and served in the United States Navy. After retiring from the Council Bluffs Fire Department, he enjoyed maintaining his acreage. He was knowledgeable about many things and spent most of his time in his workshop; fixing or building things or taking a nap in his chair. We called him "Mr. Fix-It" because he could fix most anything. His family was top priority for him and he enjoyed helping them in any way he could.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Duane; and son, Bob.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty; daughter-in-law, Kelly Hassler; his grandsons, Jesse, Matthew (Jennifer); granddaughter, Jenna (Joey) Stulgies; great-granddaughter, Paisley Stulgies; brothers, Don and Alva.
Glenn requested there be no public funeral and just wanted family to be together to remember him. Memorials will be directed by the family.
