Anna May Hatcher, 78, long-time resident of Huntley and Torrington, Wyo., passed away peacefully after a long illness the afternoon of December 22, 2019.
"Annie" was born on July 27, 1941, in Scottsbluff, Neb. Annie was the eldest of four 4 children of Frances Miracky who farmed for many years near Huntley. In 1959, Annie graduated from Huntley High School. Soon after, in pursuit of work, she moved to Council BIuffs. In 1963, Annie married Merlin "Mert" Hatcher. They started a family and she worked for the Council Bluffs school district. In 1978, Annie and Mert moved their family to Huntley. Once there, Annie and Mert established the modest "Yellow Bird Ranch" and kicked off a successful steam cleaning and janitorial business which they operated until they retired in 1995. Annie also operated a side-business as "The Dragon Lady": providing a dragon-themed bouncy-castle for local children's birthday parties and other special events. After retirement, Annie turned her attention to her love of craft making.
Annie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Miracky; her husband, Mert; and step-son, Jack.
Annie is survived by her 2 sisters, Christine Blunsom and Patty Goodschmidt; children, Rebecca Hatcher-Pankratz, Brian Hatcher, Robin Hatcher-McCready; 9 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Life will take place later this year at a time and place not yet determined. Colyer Funeral Home assisted the family with cremation.
