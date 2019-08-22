Larry Haubrich
Larry passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at his home in Council Bluffs, attaining the age of 81 years.
Larry Haubrich, son of Edwin and Bernice (Ellerbrock) Haubrich, was born on November 11, 1937, in Carroll, Iowa. Larry graduated from Carroll High School, Class of 1955. After graduation, Larry enlisted in the Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1958. Larry worked as a supervisor/ mechanic with various companies until his retirement in 2006 from the City of Council Bluffs. He enjoyed competing with his sons and grandchildren in trials motorcycle events and working with his tractors on his acreage.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Leona Haubrich, Victoria Haubrich, Dennis Haubrich, and Adam Haubrich; father-in-law, Chet Ocken; brother-in-law, Ron Yockey; and sister-in-law, Kay Ocken.
Left to cherish his memory, his wife of 56 years, Elaine Haubrich; sons, Jim Haubrich (Lisa), Dan Haubrich (Kim), David Haubrich (Valerie), Mike Haubrich (Anissa); daughter, Trisha Green (Dan); 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Yockey and Janet Demarco (Jim); brothers, Bob Haubrich (Katie), Dale Haubrich (Judy) and Mike Haubrich (Cindy).
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Council Bluffs, at 11 a.m. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.