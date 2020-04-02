Edward "Eddie" Eugene Hayes Edward "Eddie" Eugene Hayes, passed away March 31, 2020. He was born June 27, 1980, and is survived by his mother, Carolyn Hayes; his father, Larry (Gayle) Hayes; sisters, Nikki (Scott) Rozier, and Diana Sayers (Jeremy Ebertowski); nieces and nephew; other loving family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

