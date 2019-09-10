Sharon Kay "Sherry" Hayes
Sharon Kay "Sherry" Hayes, age 80, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Silver City, Iowa, passed away peacefully at her home on September 7, 2019.
She was born on February 13, 1939, in Glenwood, Iowa, to Leo and Aileen (Boyce) May. Sherry was raised in Silver City and graduated from Malvern High School. Sherry was united in marriage to Larry L. Hayes on November 24, 1957, at the East Liberty Church in rural Malvern, Iowa. To this union 3 children were born, Lonnie, Sue and Sheila. Sherry was employed as a receptionist for Dr. Braymen for over 20 years until her retirement. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Preceding Sherry in passing were her parents; brother, Jack May; many close friends and relatives.
Survivors include her loving husband Larry L. Hayes, of Council Bluffs; children, Lonnie (Melinda) Hayes, of Glenwood, Sue (Willie) Corrin, of Neola, Iowa, Sheila (Dan) Hill, of Gretna, Neb.; 4 grandchildren, J.J., Jason, Jesse, Daniel; great-grandchildren, J.T., Rose, James and John; her sister, MaryAnn (Mark) Nightser; sister-in-law, Mary May, Aunt Mary Bruce; best friend Betty O'Dell; great friend and employer Dr. Braymen; extended relatives, and many friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 5 to 7p.m., at Peterson Mortuary, 212 S. Locust Street, Glenwood, Iowa. Services, Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Peterson Mortuary. Interment, Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa. Memorials may be given to Larry Hayes which will be forwarded to the Christian Worship Hour in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
