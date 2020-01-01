John A. Hays
John A. Hays, age 73, lifelong resident of Council Bluffs, passed away December 29, 2019.
John was born February 4, 1946, in Council Bluffs to the late Ross E. and Lorrene (Dunkle) Hays. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1964 and attended Parsons College.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Reneau; and brother, Laurence Hays.
John is survived by his brother, Rodney T. (Barbara) Hays; sister-in-law, Adelaide Hays; nieces and nephews, Stacia Reneau, Lori Draughon, Mark (Julie) Hays, Alison (Mark) McGill, Kelly Orsi, Benjamin (Anita) Hays, Heather (Larry) Uhl, Tiffany (Kevin) Regan; cousin and life-long friend, Sally Freis; many great nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Friday, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service and burial will follow in Cedar Lawn Cemetery, at 3:30 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Community of Christ Church.
