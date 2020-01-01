John A. Hays

John A. Hays, age 73, lifelong resident of Council Bluffs, passed away December 29, 2019.

John was born February 4, 1946, in Council Bluffs to the late Ross E. and Lorrene (Dunkle) Hays. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1964 and attended Parsons College.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Reneau; and brother, Laurence Hays.

John is survived by his brother, Rodney T. (Barbara) Hays; sister-in-law, Adelaide Hays; nieces and nephews, Stacia Reneau, Lori Draughon, Mark (Julie) Hays, Alison (Mark) McGill, Kelly Orsi, Benjamin (Anita) Hays, Heather (Larry) Uhl, Tiffany (Kevin) Regan; cousin and life-long friend, Sally Freis; many great nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family, Friday, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service and burial will follow in Cedar Lawn Cemetery, at 3:30 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Community of Christ Church.

To send flowers to the family of John Hays, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil Daily Obituaries

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
2:30PM-3:15PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John's Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.