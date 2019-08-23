Bobby Lee Hazelwood
Bobby Hazelwood, age 30, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 26, 2019, in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Memorial service will be Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, a luncheon will be provided.
