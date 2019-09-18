Lee J. Hazen
Lee J. Hazen, age, 96, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Anne and Frank Hazen; wife, Lorene Hazen; siblings, Earl Hazen, Shirley Doan, Donnie Hazen, Levinne Badgerow, Lavonne Oshel, Dorothy Jones, and Janet Bissell.
He is survived by children, Kathryn LeBreton, of St. Albans, Maine, Randy Hazen and wife Patti, of Magnolia, Iowa, Jill Palmer and husband Philip, of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, April Carmichael, James LeBreton, Tiffini Dunn, Nicolas Hazen, Jacub Hazen, Curtis Hazen, Drew Hazen, Bryce Messinger, Dustin Messinger, Elizabeth Evans; sisters, Bernice Arey, of Highland Ranch, Colo.
Visitation, 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Funeral service, 10 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Hennessey Funeral Home,
Missouri Valley.
