Larry Eugene Heaberlin, age 79, of Macedonia, Iowa, went to meet his Lord Jesus on May 2, 2020. Those left to mourn him and cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Karen; his children, Rhonda (John) Krohn, of Prairie City, Iowa, Susan Heaberlin, of Pleasantville, and Beth (Cory) Love, of Macedonia, Iowa; son-in-law, Chris Scovel, of Pleasantville; grandchildren, Denise Scovel, of Prairie City, Stacy Scovel, of Des Moines, Iowa, Jessica Scovel, of Newton, Iowa, Michael Achenbach, of Adair, Iowa, James Love, of Guthrie Center, Iowa, Jennifer Love and Zayla Love, both from Macedonia; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Steven (Joann) Heaberlin, of Indianola, Iowa, brother-in-law, Richard Hunter, of Pleasantville, Gary (Janie) Fisher, of Pleasantville, Barbara (Gary) Marchant, of Indianola; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service, 2 p.m., Thursday, May 7th, at the Mason Funeral Home, in Pleasantville. Burial will be in Pleasantville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pleasantville FFA or the American Heart Association in memory of Larry. Online condolences at www.BertrandFuneral Homes.com. Mason Funeral Home 902 North State Street Pleasantville, IA 50225
