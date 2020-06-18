Adam L. Heath, age 39, passed away June 15, 2020. He was born in Council Bluffs, on August 26, 1980. Adam graduated from Millard South High School and worked as a mason for Tom Hansen Construction. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob Heath and Harold and Jeri Soar. Adam is survived by his parents, Larry and Lori Heath; brother, Eric Heath (Brennan); grandmother, Norma Heath; nephews, Bodhi Adam and Moxon Duane; aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Memorial visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m., on Monday, June 22, 2020. The family will direct memorials.

Service information

Jun 22
Visitation
Monday, June 22, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
