Nannie L. Hedrick, age 83, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 26, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home. Born in Mike, Mo., on June 5, 1936, one of thirteen children born to Orville and Lula Hedrick. She worked as a supervisor for the FBG Service Corporation. She was preceded in death by her parents and twelve siblings. Survivors include daughters, Starr (Dusty) Rhodes, Mae Etta (Frank) Karas, Toni Jean (Ted) Curran, Diana L. Karas; sons, William D. Trescott, Larry E. (Marcia D.) Trescott; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Visitation, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with COVID-19 enforcement of policies, all at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home.

Service information

May 2
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
9:00AM-4:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
