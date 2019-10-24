Elvin "Jr" Leonard Heiman
Elvin "Jr" Leonard Heiman, age 88, passed away October 23, 2019.
He was born on April 23, 1931, to the late Elvin and Pearl (Whooley) Heiman in Rural Pottawattamie County.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nina Joanne Heiman; grandson, Joel Heiman; brother, Richard Heiman and daughter-in-law, Vickie Heiman.
Junior is survived by his wife, Betty Heiman; children, Debby Cline (Jim), David Heiman, Dean Heiman (Judy), Doug Heiman, Christopher Heiman (Trisha) and Jason Heiman (Joann); Betty's children, Kim Lawton (George), Cindy Redding, Barbara Dilks (Don) and Robert Gardner; siblings, Darlene Stander and William Heiman; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial service is 1 p.m., on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Betty Heiman.
