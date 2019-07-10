Joel Dean Heiman

Joel Dean Heiman, age 44, passed away July 8, 2019.

He was born in Council Bluffs, on April 15, 1975, and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1993.

Joel is survived by his sons, Nolan and Grayson Heiman; grandson, Carson Heiman; father, Dean Heiman (Judy); mother, Becky Stander; siblings, Shelly Austin, Vern Lustgraaf, Jamie Athay (Billy), Ryan Stander, Ryan Lustgraaf (Caitlin), Rowan Stander; grandparents, Elvin and Betty Heiman, Thomas and Leona Stuart; step-children, Nicholas, and Hannah Santay; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral service is 3 p.m., on Thursday, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in the Fairview Pioneer Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

