Debra E. "Debbie" Hemiller
Debra E. "Debbie" Hemiller, age 62, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 17, 2019, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Debbie was born September 22, 1957, in Council Bluffs, to the late James and Eunice "Darlene" (Chambers) Coffelt. She married Vernon L. Hemiller on January 6, 1977. They were blessed with 3 children, Tara, Jami and Tony. Debbie was a CNA and medical aide at St. Joseph Villa and Hillcrest Nursing Home for 30 years. She was a member of Lighthouse Missionary Bible Church.
In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Hemiller in 2002.
Debbie is survived by her daughters, Tara (Ronald) Hemiller, Jami (Jeff) Plambeck, Amber (Scott) Plambeck; son, Tony (Trina) Hemiller, all of Council Bluffs; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; significant other, Terry Hahn; sister, Tammy (Russell) Greenlee, all of Council Bluffs; brother, Randy (Deb) Coffelt, of Pinckney, Mich.; nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Friday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment, Garner Township Cemetery with a lunch following at Lighthouse Missionary Bible Church. The family will direct memorial contributions.
